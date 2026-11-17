15:53

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday claimed the Delhi government's announcement to open party convenor Arvind Kejriwal's official residence as former chief minister for public viewing is an attempt to divert attention from the issue of pollution in the Yamuna river.



AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a video message that even the Supreme Court has said that the Yamuna river is more polluted despite so much money spent to clean it.



Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced earlier in the day that the Delhi government will open Kejriwal's official residence as former chief minister, "Sheesh Mahal", for public viewing.



He said a ticketing system will be set up for reservation of visits for the public by next week.



The BJP uses the term "Sheesh Mahal", a colloquial Hindi term for an opulent house, to highlight alleged corruption by the AAP and Kejriwal in the reconstruction of the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow.



In his message, Bharadwaj said, "For the past one week, the Yamuna froth has been highlighted in public and Parvesh Verma has faced huge embarrassment. So now he is talking about old issues like the former chief minister's residence in an attempt to divert attention from the pollution in the river."



The AAP will not let Verma run away without giving answers. The Supreme Court has also said that the Yamuna is more polluted even after spending so much money, he said.



According to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Assembly last year, the renovation work at the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow was completed for Rs 33.66 crore, 342 per cent above the estimated cost.