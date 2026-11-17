14:29

Image: ANI Photo

Kedarnath is one of the four sites of the Char Dham Yatra where a record of 19.33 lakh pilgrims visited the temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.





The Char Dham Yatra concluded on November 16, Monday. The site generated 73 tonnes of waste during the annual pilgrimage, about 3.4 times more than 2025.





According to data shared by the Nagar Panchayat, Kedarnath, 51.5 tonnes was dry waste and 22 tonnes was organic waste.





The waste generated in Kedarnath in the last three years was as follows: 32.58 metric tonnes in 2023, 26.10 metric tonnes in 2024 and 21.40 metric tonnes in 2025.





As per an official, organic waste will be disposed in landfills while the dry waste will be processed through the baling method.





Once waste baler machine is already installed in Kedarnath and one more will be deployed next year.





Out of the total waste generated, 14 tonnes of it was carried this year to the collection centre by the pilgrims as part of the local administration's 'Carry Me Back' campaign.





Around 6,000 volunteers brought back waste in packets to the collection centre 1.5 kms downhill from the shrine.





-- REDIFF NEWS