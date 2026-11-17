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Photograph: Kind courtesy Andy Beales/Wikimedia Commons









-- REDIFF TRAVEL





The Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, Shezhen, China, has been wowing passengers with its bewildering high-tech-ness.Already it impresses those who disembark there with its size, bionic design and honeycomb skin, that features an 'external double-skin envelope with hexagonal metal and glass panels' to filter the natural light in.But for the APEC China 2026 summit, an Asia-Pacific economic cooperation event, the airport went an extra mile.A passenger posted on Instagram that entering the airport feels like a sci-fi movie and will 'blowyour mind'.The 1.5 km concourse is littered with the most amazing gadgets for passengers to tinker with.At one egg-shaped AI-run machine you can show your tongue and get a health update.A robot roams about looking for travellers to talk to.The tech product exhibition centre pavilion showcases the latest crazy gizmos from hairdryers, flower delivering robots, to interactive kids' toys and dizzyingly hi-funda Transformers stuff.The VR spot is in the shape of a ginormous VR headset -- wander in here and enter another world.Or else check out the rideable suitcases.A lot of it is purchasable.The entire airport is a cool, cool passenger playground.