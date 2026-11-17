15:45

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday that it has fine-tuned Instagram's content recommendation systems in India to curb the visibility of sexually suggestive material and violent content, deploying more advanced artificial intelligence models to identify and filter unwanted posts before they reach users.



The India-specific measures apply to content recommended from accounts users do not follow and concern what Instagram's algorithms promote, rather than a blanket ban on the content itself, the company said.



The announcement comes against the backdrop of increased regulatory scrutiny of social media algorithms in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in an October 10 advisory, asked Meta to review its ranking and recommendation systems to ensure potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context material is not disproportionately amplified.



Meta, however, did not say if the changes were linked to the government advisory.



The changes have helped halve the frequency with which users report recommended content compared with a year ago, Meta said in a post on its website.



The platform said it had strengthened default protections over the past year, tailoring its systems to content that users in India have said they do not want to see. The measures apply to recommendations across Reels, Explore and Feed, where Instagram surfaces content from accounts users do not already follow.



As part of the upgrades, Instagram is using more capable AI models to assess content directly against its Recommendations Guidelines, enabling its systems to detect and limit potentially objectionable material proactively rather than waiting for users to report or hide it.



"Today, our systems keep more of this content out of recommendations, including sexually suggestive content and content that depicts violence," Meta said.



The company said the improvements had enabled it to proactively reduce the amount of content in India that does not meet its recommendation standards. It did not disclose the absolute volume of content affected, the proportion of recommendations filtered or the methodology used to calculate the decline in user reports.



Instagram's recommendation standards are distinct from its Community Standards, which govern content prohibited on the platform. Material that violates Community Standards is removed, while content that may be objectionable, sensitive or low-quality but does not breach those rules can remain accessible without being recommended to a wider audience. Content unlawful in a particular country is restricted there, the company said.



Recommendations determine how users discover content beyond accounts they actively follow, giving the platform's algorithms considerable influence over what appears in their feeds and is amplified across the service.