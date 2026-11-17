16:49

Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan

Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP government in Gujarat of giving away a piece of land in Vadodara to former cricketer Yusuf Pathan by waiving penalties despite his 'illegal occupation' of the same after he changed his political allegiance.



State Congress chief Amit Chavda claimed that Pathan, in his nomination papers for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, had listed the same plot, located in 'TP 22, FP 90' and owned by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), as his own.



The Gujarat government and the VMC were effectively gifting the plot to the rebel Trinamool Congress MP by waiving the penalties and overlooking his alleged illegal occupation, Chavda alleged.



The Gujarat government recently decided, through a resolution, to gift the parcel of land adjacent to Pathan's residence in Tandalja locality to the former cricketer.



The VMC's standing committee approved a resolution in October concerning the 978-sq mt plot occupied by Pathan, gifting 500 sq mt area to him for free and charging 55 percent of the market value for the rest.



"The state resolution is exclusively for Pathan. No other cricketers who are recipients of the Arjuna Award are eligible to benefit from it, a fact explicitly stated within the resolution itself," Chavda said.



Declaring the plot as his own in a sworn affidavit was a serious matter, as the state government had in 2014 issued a letter directing that the land should not be allotted to Pathan, the Congress leader said.