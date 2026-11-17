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Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Rohit Pawar/File image





The BJP, an ally of the NCP, has rejected Rohit Pawar's allegations, calling them a publicity stunt.

Ruling coalition ally Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday said NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar's allegations against VSR Ventures, the operator of the aircraft involved in Ajit Pawar's fatal crash, were serious and must be probed by Maharashtra and central governments.Talking to reporters here, NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil said the issues raised by Rohit Pawar, particularly those concerning the background of investors in the aviation company, and its owner, should not be dismissed out of hand."Whatever points Rohit Pawar has raised (against the private firm) are serious. We are not rejecting his presentation (at a press meet on Monday) or the issues he has highlighted. These points have further deepened the doubts in the minds of people in Maharashtra and across the country about whether Ajit Dada's death was an accident or an act of sabotage," he said.Patil, however, insisted that it was childish to make allegations against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the air crash probe without providing evidence.A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures, crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district, killing Ajit Pawar, the then-deputy Chief Minister and NCP president, and four others on January 28.On Monday, Rohit Pawar accused Fadnavis of shielding VSR Ventures and its owner V K Singh in the plane crash probe, claiming powerful political links were preventing action against them.