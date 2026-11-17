20:19

On the eve of US President Donald Trump's visit to Shenzhen to take part in the APEC summit, Beijing has sharply criticised Washington for imposing new curbs on five countries for export controls on advanced semiconductor chips aimed at preventing them from being diverted to China.



The US Commerce Department on Monday issued an interim final rule titled "Addressing Remote Access to Advanced Semiconductors", stipulating that licenses will be required to export advanced semiconductors to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil.



It stated that these countries present a "higher-than-normal risk" of diversion of chips to China.



Reacting to the US ruling, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing in Beijing on Tuesday that the move is yet another case of Washington overstretching the concept of national security, and abusing export control measures to interfere in normal trade and tech cooperation between China and other countries and go after China's high-tech industry.



"Such typical economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction run counter to the common understandings between the two countries, harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, and disrupt global supply chains," he said.



"China will do what is necessary to firmly safeguard its legitimate and lawful rights and interests," he added.