15:26

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

The prime accused in a case of an elderly woman's murder in Irikkur, Keralam, has been arrested in New Delhi after 10 years.



On April 30, 2016, Kunhamina was stabbed on her chest, abdomen and neck inside the house rented by the accused.



The decade-long search for the accused came to an end when crime branch wing of the Kerala Police arrested Abbas Ali, a Delhi native.



Two other natives of Delhi, accused Parveen Banu (55) and Sakeena Fathima (32) had been arrested earlier.



The trio had come to the locality posing as garment traders and even rented a house adjoining Kunhamina's, and gained her trust over time.



On April 30, 2016, they stabbed her to death inside their house, and decamped with her gold chain weighing about two-and-a-half sovereigns, a bangle, and cash before fleeing.



-- REDIFF NEWS