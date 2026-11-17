09:36

Eight people were killed and 26 others injured after a passenger bus they were travelling in plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district early Monday, officials said.



The accident occurred around 4.30 am near Gular Bazaar when the bus lost control and fell into the gorge below Gular bridge, approximately 100 metres below the road, they said.



While seven passengers died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries at AIIMS Rishikesh, officials said.



Upon receiving information about the accident, an SDRF team from the Byasi post, led by Sub-Inspector Sawar Singh, immediately rushed to the spot and launched relief and rescue operations.



During the operation, SDRF personnel retrieved the bodies of the deceased from the bus and brought them to the roadside, from where they were transported to a hospital by ambulance.



The rescuers also evacuated all 26 injured passengers from the vehicle. Given the rugged terrain, they were carried on stretchers to the roadside before being shifted to the hospital by ambulances for medical treatment.