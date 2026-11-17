22:43

Two aircraft were made to hover in the air for around 20 to 30 minutes before landing at the international airport here on Tuesday after a crane was found raised on private land close to the airport, posing a potential safety risk.



Airport sources said that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) detected the crane at around 4 pm, which was raised on private land near the airport while it was undergoing repair, and alerted airport authorities.



Airport officials then began efforts to locate the crane and ensure it was removed.



Police personnel also reached the spot as authorities tried to remove the potential hazard.



A police officer said that the crane had been brought in for servicing but got stuck while being raised due to a technical fault.



The crane, along with the vehicle, was later removed to clear the obstruction and allow air traffic to resume.