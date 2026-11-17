13:12

Image Credit: @ANI/ X

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 17, Tuesday, informed that as many as 15,000 dancers from Assam's Karbi Anglong created a 'world record' for the largest folk dance performance on the 75th anniversary of the district.





The dancers, who belonged to various tribes and communities, performed at the KASA Stadium in Diphu on Monday.





Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) said that history was created on the world stage.





The official adjudicator of Guinness World Records announced the feat.





The three-day 75th Karbi Anglong Day celebrations, organised by the KAAC, ends on Tuesday.





-- REDIFF NEWS