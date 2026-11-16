'Ye sab galat hai': CDS dismisses Agnipath rollback claims

16:15

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani on Monday noted that the revision to the Agnipath scheme does not mean a "rollback" and its critics are "trying to confuse" the public.



The Union Cabinet revised the scheme earlier this month. Along with the 25 per cent of Agniveers to be enrolled into the regular Armed Forces on merit after their initial four-year tenure, the revised arrangement offers the remaining 75 per cent an additional two-year engagement period on a voluntary basis.



At the end of six years, those willing to continue will be considered for regular enrolment, subject to prescribed selection criteria.



Addressing a question on the Agnipath scheme at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, CDS Gen Subramani said, "To say that the Agnipath scheme was not to be revised, that it is a rollback, is all wrong. When we started the Agnipath scheme four years ago, it was already decided that the scheme would be reviewed from time to time, keeping in mind its efficacy. Now, when the scheme has completed four years, it was to be seen how it performed, what its efficacy was, and what changes should be made in it."



"Patthar ki lakeer nahi hai (It is not stuck like a stone lake), only stupid people do it like that and people who don't want to change it do it like that. Whatever changes have been made have been made after a lot of review and study, on the recommendation of the defence forces. Those who are trying to confuse and are saying wrong things, they were against the scheme earlier; now that we are changing the scheme, they are against that too," he added.



CDS Gen Subramani had announced the revision to the scheme during a press briefing after a Cabinet meeting in November.



While the NDA leaders welcomed the decision, the Opposition questioned whether the two-year extension addresses the fundamental concerns surrounding the Agnipath scheme, particularly the uncertainty faced by recruits after completing their engagement.



Congress leader Pawan Khera had termed the decision a "U-turn" by the Centre.