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Women to comprise 25% of Delhi police force by 2030

Mon, 16 November 2026
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19:18
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The Delhi police plans to increase the share of women personnel to 25 percent of the total force by 2030, up from the current 17.3 percent, as part of its intensified efforts to improve women's safety in the capital, officials said on Monday.

The force has also rolled out a three-month action plan to strengthen women's safety, following directives issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 24 at the Delhi Police Headquarters, they said.

As part of the plan, the response time of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) has been reduced from 11:53 minutes to 8:02 minutes. 

Additionally, 19,822 dark spots have been identified, 6,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in public parks, and audits of 1,635 public parks have also been completed, sources said.

Currently, 178 'Pink Scooties' (motorcycle-borne women personnel) are conducting active patrols, with each averaging 7.4 hours of duty. In addition, 35 all-women PCR vans have been deployed to strengthen response to complaints involving women.

The initiative aims to ensure citizen safety, victim assistance and effective prosecution, with particular emphasis on improving security in public spaces, strengthening emergency response mechanisms and ensuring timely investigations and trials in crimes against women.

Sources said directions have been issued to complete fencing and boundary wall construction in all parks by January 26, 2027.

"Gates and regular patrolling have reached 100 percent coverage in 503 large parks. The deployment of PCR vehicles outside public parks is also being ensured," a government official said, requesting anonymity.

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