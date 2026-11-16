William-Kate Alter Itinerary To Meet Modi

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Prince William and the princess of Wales were meant to spend Monday and Tuesday in Mumbai and fly home to London on Wednesday.In a last minute addition to their itinerary, William and Kate will now fly to New Delhi on Wednesday morning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi who they met on their last trip in 2016.Modi, who is in Manila on Monday and Tuesday for the ASEAN summit, will return to Delhi on Tuesday night to meet the British royals.The Mumbai engagement marks William and Kate's first official overseas visit together for nearly four years.This is Kate's longest overseas trip after her recovery from cancer.What will William and Kate do in Mumbai? Check out their itinerary above!