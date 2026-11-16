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William, Kate bond over chai, cricket with Sachin

Mon, 16 November 2026
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11:04
Pic: Screen grab/ANI Video
Pic: Screen grab/ANI Video
William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, met legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at the Ballard Estate in Mumbai.

In visuals from the site, the couple were seen engrossed in a lively conversation with Tendulkar. They also headed to a specially arranged tea stall, where they were served 'chai' in traditional kulhads. 

Sachin Tendulkar and the couple appeared to be engaged in a lively conversation about cricket, as they exchanged gestures seemingly recreating moments from the game. 

Sachin could be seen animatedly explaining something with his hand movements, while William and Catherine listened with keen interest and smiles, making the interaction warm and engaging.

At the estate, William also enjoyed a game of cricket with Tendulkar, as they were scheduled to take part in 'Gully Cricket' alongside school students. 

Tendulkar seemed enthusiastic as he guided William before the game, while Kate Middleton cheerfully watched from the sidelines. 

Tendulkar along with William and Kate took turns to bat, enjoying the light-hearted activity at the Ballard Estate. 

For the outing, William sported a white shirt paired with a navy blue sleeveless Nehru-style jacket and dark trousers, while Catherine looked elegant in a light lime-green double-breasted blazer teamed with a white top and matching trousers. 

Sachin opted for a smart-casual look in a navy blue shirt and dark denim trousers, completing the relaxed yet polished appearance.

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