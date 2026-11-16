Wife speaks up after Russell Brand's rape conviction

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Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault.



Gallacher posted a video on YouTube, quoted by Variety, in which she states that they trust God's plan. She said that it is painful and will take time to get used to as she does not have her companion with her.



She revealed that Brand was doing okay and she spoke to him.



Gallacher read out a message from Brand where he denied being guilty, and said, "Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening."



Later in their Sunday Service with the Brands series, brand said that media was covering his trial like a 'football match'.



Judge Joel Bennathan at London's Southwark Crown Court delivered the sentence to Brand for 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault.



As per a Dedline report, Bennathan described him as a 'sexual predator' and that his fame protected him until 2023 when Channel 4 and The Times of London published allegations about his behaviour.



Brand, however, has maintained that he is innocent.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Following his London criminal trial, former actor-comedian Russell Brand and his wife, Laura Gallacher have finally addressed his10-and-a-half-year prison sentence.