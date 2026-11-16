What an astonishing thing a book is...

12:38

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imperial War Museums/Wikimedia Commons





Keep turning those pages folks. After all: A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one.





--REDIFF HEALTH

What are the best hacks for falling asleep?Topping the list are some of the things you, as per-- like getting onto a screen or in front of a TV, turning on too bright lights, looking at a clock, starting your chores or lists, caffeine/alcohol intake close to bedtime, allowing your sleep environs to be noisy or not cool enough.And what are some of the things you can do?Says: Meditate. Count. Be schedule bound -- hit the mattress at the same time each night. Change beds or rooms if not getting sleep.Practise muscle-relaxing exercises before bed. Have an unwind routine.And one of the best antidotes? Reading!adds: 'Just don't choose a real page-turner!'Do you know what's the interesting part? Reading before sleeping was once considered a vice! In 1903 a doctor told, 'Reading in bed is a disease; the habit is as bad as taking drugs'.Bit by bit over the next 100 years plus the benefits of reading for sleep were discovered.Subsequently, looking at a cohort of 991 people in Ireland, it was established by a study at the University of Limerick that 42 per cent of the readers (as opposed to the non-readers) noticed their sleep improved.