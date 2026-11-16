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What an astonishing thing a book is...

Mon, 16 November 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy Imperial War Museums/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Imperial War Museums/Wikimedia Commons
What are the best hacks for falling asleep? 

Topping the list are some of the things you should not do, as per WebMD -- like getting onto a screen or in front of a TV, turning on too bright lights, looking at a clock, starting your chores or lists, caffeine/alcohol intake close to bedtime, allowing your sleep environs to be noisy or not cool enough. 

And what are some of the things you can do?

Says WebMD: Meditate. Count. Be schedule bound -- hit the mattress at the same time each night. Change beds or rooms if not getting sleep.

Practise muscle-relaxing exercises before bed. Have an unwind routine.

And one of the best antidotes? Reading!

WebMD adds: 'Just don't choose a real page-turner!'  

Do you know what's the interesting part? Reading before sleeping was once considered a vice! In 1903 a doctor told Daily Mail, 'Reading in bed is a disease; the habit is as bad as taking drugs'.

Bit by bit over the next 100 years plus the benefits of reading for sleep were discovered.

Subsequently, looking at a cohort of 991 people in Ireland, it was established by a study at the University of Limerick that 42 per cent of the readers (as opposed to the non-readers) noticed their sleep improved.

Keep turning those pages folks. After all: A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one.

--REDIFF HEALTH

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