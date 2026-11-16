Very severe cyclonic storm to hit Andhra Pradesh on Nov 19

14:19

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has asked fishermen in the state to not venture out into the sea.



On November 16, Monday, the APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain said that with a deep depression is hovering over parts of Bay of Bengal, heavy rains and squally winds are expected in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. He also asked farmers to take precautions.



A severe cyclonic storm is predicted on November 17 which is likley to develop into a very severe cyclonic storm near the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19.



This could mark a third cyclone in the state within three weeks.



Andhra Pradesh was recently hit by two cyclones -- Arnab and Murasu -- which destroyed lakhs of acres of crops, causing a loss of about Rs 7,000 crore.



-- REDIFF NEWS