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UP: Parking dispute during 'vidaai' ceremony spirals into gunfire, stone-pelting; 6 hurt

Mon, 16 November 2026
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A parking dispute during a 'vidaai' ceremony in Prataphargh escalated into a violent clash involving gunfire and stone-pelting, leaving three persons with gunshot wounds and three others injured by stones, the police said on Monday.

The injured were taken to a local hospital from where doctors referred one of the gunshot victims to Prayagraj for further medical treatment.

Additional superintendent of police (West) Brijnandan Rai said the incident took place late on Sunday at the wedding of the daughter of Mudassir Hussain, a resident of Sujauli village under Kunda police station area.

During the vidaai (farewell) ceremony, a dispute arose with a neighbour over the parking of a car, leading to an altercation, which soon spiralled into gunfire and stone-pelting, Rai said, adding that a licensed firearm was used in the shooting.

From one side, Mudassir Hussain (50), Mohammad Mustaqeem (35) and Ubaid Raza (20) sustained gunshot wounds, while Tasleem Ahmed (28), Mohammad Naeem (34) and Sageer Ahmed (65) from the neighbours' family were injured by stones.

Mudassir Hussain, who sustained a serious gunshot wound, was referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj for specialised treatment. 

Others are undergoing treatment at the local hospital.

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