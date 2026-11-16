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TN: Prime suspect in Madurai jewellery shop heist held

Mon, 16 November 2026
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17:51
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The prime suspect in the sensational heist at a recently inaugurated Tanishq showroom in Madurai was arrested when he attempted to flee, the police said on Monday.

The prime accused, S Nishanth, was arrested from Dharmapuri district following a tip-off from an alert bus driver.

After evading nine special police teams for nearly five days, moving through Paramakudi, Kerala, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad while swapping SIM cards and changing disguises, he was caught after an overnight bus journey.

On Sunday night, Nishanth boarded a private luxury omnibus travelling from Bengaluru to Salem with his face masked. 

The bus driver grew suspicious of his behavior and matched his appearance against suspect photos circulated in the news and immediately alerted a police contact and shared the bus's live GPS location as it approached Dharmapuri.

Acting on the tip off, a team from the Adhiyamankottai police station intercepted the bus at a checkpost near the Sesampatti bypass shortly after midnight. Realising the bus was surrounded by police, Nishanth jumped out through a rear window and tried to escape on foot, but the police team quickly chased and overpowered him, the official said.

The police claimed that Nishanth was carrying a portion of the stolen jewellery when he was apprehended.

He was handed over to the Madurai special investigation team and brought back to Madurai on Monday for interrogation to recover the remaining missing gold.

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