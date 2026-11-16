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Terrorist linked to CRPF attack in Kulgam killed in encounter

Mon, 16 November 2026
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14:36
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A terrorist was killed while another was trapped in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district where three Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured in an attack last week, police said on Monday.

"Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police said the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of the army and other security forces.

Officials identified the trapped terrorists as Lateef Bhatt and Umar. While the body of one terrorist was visible, efforts were on to neutralise the second terrorist.

The two terrorists were involved in the attack on a CRPF post in the same district last week.

All the nearby units of the army and elite Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were involved in the encounter.

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