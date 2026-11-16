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Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Chhath Puja at Juhu beach

Mon, 16 November 2026
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Actor Tamannaah Bhatia participated in the grand Chhath Puja celebrations at Juhu Beach in Mumbai on Sunday, joining devotees in the festive observances.

Expressing delight at getting the opportunity to experience the celebrations in Mumbai, she said her association with Chhath Puja and the significance of the festival would remain with her forever.

"I came to Juhu Beach to thank the devotees for their faith and the immense love they have shown to the song 'Chhathi Maiya', in which I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to portray the festival...

"I am delighted to have got the opportunity to celebrate the festival with so many people in my own city, Mumbai. The significance of Chhath Puja and everything I have learnt about the festival will remain with me forever," she said in a social media post. 


Notably, in her latest film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, Tamannaah explored Chhath Puja celebrations through the Chhathi Maiya song. 

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