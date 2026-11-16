Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Take precautions as cyclone poised to affect coastal Andhra, says CM to officials

Mon, 16 November 2026
Share:
16:57
image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to take precautionary measures in view of a looming cyclone expected to affect the coastal regions of the state on November 20.

A deep depression hovering over parts of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening, severe cyclonic storm by November 17 and further into a very severe cyclonic storm near the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19, compelling the southern state to brace for its third cyclone within three weeks.

"Naidu directed officials to take precautionary measures in view of the cyclone expected to affect the Coastal Andhra region on November 20," said an official press release.

During a review meeting at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre at the Secretariat, he instructed officials to continuously monitor the weather system.

The chief minister directed officials to consider the recommendations of the Central assessment team and ensure their implementation at the field level.

Officials informed the chief minister that the developing cyclone could bring moderate to heavy rainfall along the Coastal Andhra coast on November 19 and 20, the press release said.

They said the cyclone is likely to affect several areas, including Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong seeks SC nod to question CEC, submits 48 queries
LIVE! Cong seeks SC nod to question CEC, submits 48 queries

Terrorist behind CRPF attack in J-K's Kulgam killed
Terrorist behind CRPF attack in J-K's Kulgam killed

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district engaged in an encounter with terrorists, resulting in one terrorist killed and another trapped. The operation follows an attack last week where three CRPF personnel were injured, and...

Microsoft Massive Outage: What Went Wrong
Microsoft Massive Outage: What Went Wrong

Microsoft attributed the outage to several servers becoming unexpectedly unavailable under elevated load, not increased traffic

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Fadnavis urges Shah to expedite probe
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Fadnavis urges Shah to expedite probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the investigation into the plane crash that killed former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Fadnavis emphasised the need to address public questions and...

'Are Muslims Against Ram?'
'Are Muslims Against Ram?'

'I do not know how Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party think that Muslims will be hurt or they will be alienated if he goes to temples.'