Take precautions as cyclone poised to affect coastal Andhra, says CM to officials

16:57

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to take precautionary measures in view of a looming cyclone expected to affect the coastal regions of the state on November 20.



A deep depression hovering over parts of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening, severe cyclonic storm by November 17 and further into a very severe cyclonic storm near the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19, compelling the southern state to brace for its third cyclone within three weeks.



"Naidu directed officials to take precautionary measures in view of the cyclone expected to affect the Coastal Andhra region on November 20," said an official press release.



During a review meeting at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre at the Secretariat, he instructed officials to continuously monitor the weather system.



The chief minister directed officials to consider the recommendations of the Central assessment team and ensure their implementation at the field level.



Officials informed the chief minister that the developing cyclone could bring moderate to heavy rainfall along the Coastal Andhra coast on November 19 and 20, the press release said.



They said the cyclone is likely to affect several areas, including Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts.