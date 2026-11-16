Sunny Deol's Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak Postponed To 2027?

Sunny Deol
's new film, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak
, was scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, but it is unlikely to make that date.
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama
, the makers are pushing the film's release to an undisclosed date in 2027. The development may not come as a surprise, given that Suryaa
has been embroiled in controversy ever since its teaser was released.
The Indian Medical Association had objected to certain scenes that allegedly portray the medical fraternity in a negative light. It had also written to the ministry of information and broadcasting, demanding a review of the film.
There has been no statement yet from the makers or anyone associated with the film regarding the reported postponement. Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak
is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Malayalam film Joseph
, starring Joju George
.
The investigative drama follows a brilliant retired police officer who tries to uncover the truth behind his ex-wife's suspicious death in an accident. M Padmakumar
, who directed the original Malayalam film, is also helming the Hindi remake.
Why are doctors upset with Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak
? Find out in this Rediff interview
.
--REDIFF MOVIES