Sunny Deol's Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak Postponed To 2027?

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Sunny Deol in Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak





--REDIFF MOVIES

's new film,, was scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, but it is unlikely to make that date.According to a report in, the makers are pushing the film's release to an undisclosed date in 2027. The development may not come as a surprise, given thathas been embroiled in controversy ever since its teaser was released.The Indian Medical Association had objected to certain scenes that allegedly portray the medical fraternity in a negative light. It had also written to the ministry of information and broadcasting, demanding a review of the film.There has been no statement yet from the makers or anyone associated with the film regarding the reported postponement.is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Malayalam film, starringThe investigative drama follows a brilliant retired police officer who tries to uncover the truth behind his ex-wife's suspicious death in an accident., who directed the original Malayalam film, is also helming the Hindi remake.Why are doctors upset with