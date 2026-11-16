Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Sunny Deol's Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak Postponed To 2027?

Mon, 16 November 2026
Share:
14:58
Sunny Deol in Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak
Sunny Deol in Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak
Sunny Deol's new film, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, was scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, but it is unlikely to make that date. 

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers are pushing the film's release to an undisclosed date in 2027. The development may not come as a surprise, given that Suryaa has been embroiled in controversy ever since its teaser was released. 

The Indian Medical Association had objected to certain scenes that allegedly portray the medical fraternity in a negative light. It had also written to the ministry of information and broadcasting, demanding a review of the film. 

There has been no statement yet from the makers or anyone associated with the film regarding the reported postponement. 

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Malayalam film Joseph, starring Joju George.

The investigative drama follows a brilliant retired police officer who tries to uncover the truth behind his ex-wife's suspicious death in an accident. M Padmakumar, who directed the original Malayalam film, is also helming the Hindi remake. 

Why are doctors upset with Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh TakFind out in this Rediff interview.

--REDIFF MOVIES

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terrorist linked to CRPF attack in Kulgam killed in encounter
LIVE! Terrorist linked to CRPF attack in Kulgam killed in encounter

SC suspends sentence, grants bail to 2 Bilkis Bano convicts
SC suspends sentence, grants bail to 2 Bilkis Bano convicts

The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences and granted bail to two convicts, Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya, in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case from the 2002 Gujarat riots. The court cited their incarceration...

Italian leader's 'vote chor' slogan at Cong event sparks row
Italian leader's 'vote chor' slogan at Cong event sparks row

The BJP has strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly providing a platform to "anti-India forces" at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Gandhi of conspiring to defame the country...

'Sharad Pawar Has Rejected Several BJP Offers'
'Sharad Pawar Has Rejected Several BJP Offers'

'Praful Patel and company don't have much say in the party. That is why they want to revive this talk of unity.'

Nature's fury: Andhra braces for 3rd cyclone in 3 weeks
Nature's fury: Andhra braces for 3rd cyclone in 3 weeks

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan, heading towards Andhra Pradesh by November 19. Tamil Nadu is also bracing for heavy rainfall and gusty winds from November 17. Authorities...