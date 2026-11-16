SSB jawan ends life in Chhattisgarh; was to resume work today

19:38

A 32-year-old Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) constable allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a police official said on Monday.



Dakeshwar Som, part of the SSB's 28th Battalion, was found hanging inside a room at his house in Saatbahna village under Sihawa police station limits this morning, he added.



"Som was posted at his unit's camp in Antagarh in Kanker district. As per preliminary information, Som had come home on leave and was scheduled to return to duty on Monday. No suicide note was found at the spot, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme act," the official said.



The SSB is deployed in Kanker district for anti-Naxal operations.



According to police, around 200 police and paramilitary personnel have died by suicide in Chhattisgarh over the past eight years due to various reasons, including family and personal issues, alcohol addiction, and health problems.



On October 13 this year, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector allegedly shot himself with his service weapon at his unit's camp in Bijapur district.