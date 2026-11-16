Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Sri Lankan company to build power plant in Port Blair

Mon, 16 November 2026
Share:
11:38
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
A 57 MW power plant will be developed in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by a Sri Lankan company called Lakdhanavi. 

The company has secured a USD 75 million contract for the same, signing an agreement with India's NTPC on September 21.

The company stated that the project will be located at Hope Town in Port Blair and aims to develop the island's electricity infrastructure and economy. 

The venture, according to the statement by Lakdhanavi, reflects the economic ties between Sri Lanka and India. 

Lakdhanavi is a subsidiary of Sri Lanka's largest power sector company LTL Holdings, and has interests in multiple sectors like power generation, transmission and distribution.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Italian leader raises 'vote chori' slogan at Cong event; BJP reacts
LIVE! Italian leader raises 'vote chori' slogan at Cong event; BJP reacts

J-K Cong chief's 'army killed 2 cops' theory sparks row
J-K Cong chief's 'army killed 2 cops' theory sparks row

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Karra has called for a thorough investigation into the killing of two SPOs in Kishtwar, citing claims that security personnel might have mistakenly shot them. He also accused the BJP of...

Jensen Huang mulls return as Nvidia CEO: Report
Jensen Huang mulls return as Nvidia CEO: Report

Jensen Huang is reportedly considering a return as Nvidia's CEO, with strong lobbying efforts from influential tech executives like Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney. This comes as Nvidia's board investigates the circumstances of his departure...

Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan...: Diljit Dosanjh on MP concert
Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan...: Diljit Dosanjh on MP concert

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in Indore, claiming he faced opposition and attempts to stop his concert. He told the audience he was unafraid and recited a famous couplet by Rahat Indori. Earlier bomb threats related to the...

'Are Muslims Against Ram?'
'Are Muslims Against Ram?'

'I do not know how Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party think that Muslims will be hurt or they will be alienated if he goes to temples.'