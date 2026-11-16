Sri Lankan company to build power plant in Port Blair





The venture, according to the statement by Lakdhanavi, reflects the economic ties between Sri Lanka and India.



Lakdhanavi is a subsidiary of Sri Lanka's largest power sector company LTL Holdings, and has interests in multiple sectors like power generation, transmission and distribution.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The company has secured a USD 75 million contract for the same, signing an agreement with India's NTPC on September 21.The company stated that the project will be located at Hope Town in Port Blair and aims to develop the island's electricity infrastructure and economy.