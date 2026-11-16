Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Sonu Sood meets 'Josh' actor Sharad Kapoor

Mon, 16 November 2026
Share:
16:27
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
Actor Sharad Kapoor has been making headlines due to his struggle in finding work and stability, and his frail health condition. 

Sonu Sood met Josh actor Sharad Kapoor on November 16, Monday. Sood was seen interacting with Kapoor in pictures captured by the paparazzi.

As per media reports, Sood has arranged a medical team to treat Sharad's leg injury and ensured that he receives the necessary medical supplies.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media where Kapoor was seen in a fragile physical and emotional state, where he spoke about giving away his four pet dogs to the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust in Mumbai as he was going through a tough phase in his life.

Kapoor appealed to people from the film industry to support him, and said he wants to return to acting and recover his health.

Sharad Kapoor's Bollywood debut was with the 1996 film Dastak. He later appeared in several notable films, including Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho

He earned the Filmfare nomination for best actor in a negative role for Josh

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong seeks SC nod to question CEC, submits 48 queries
LIVE! Cong seeks SC nod to question CEC, submits 48 queries

Terrorist behind CRPF attack in J-K's Kulgam killed
Terrorist behind CRPF attack in J-K's Kulgam killed

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district engaged in an encounter with terrorists, resulting in one terrorist killed and another trapped. The operation follows an attack last week where three CRPF personnel were injured, and...

Microsoft Massive Outage: What Went Wrong
Microsoft Massive Outage: What Went Wrong

Microsoft attributed the outage to several servers becoming unexpectedly unavailable under elevated load, not increased traffic

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Fadnavis urges Shah to expedite probe
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Fadnavis urges Shah to expedite probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the investigation into the plane crash that killed former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Fadnavis emphasised the need to address public questions and...

'Are Muslims Against Ram?'
'Are Muslims Against Ram?'

'I do not know how Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party think that Muslims will be hurt or they will be alienated if he goes to temples.'