Sonu Sood meets 'Josh' actor Sharad Kapoor, assures medical treatment

16:27

Image: ANI Photo





He gave them away to the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust in Mumbai after he went through a hard phase in his life.



Kapoor's colleagues soon posted videos with the actor, appealing people from the film industry to support him.





Kapoor said that he wants to return to acting and recover his health.



He said he was going through a difficult time for a quite some time and wanted to get back to work.



Sharad Kapoor's Bollywood debut was with the 1996 film Dastak. He later appeared in several notable films, including Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho.





He won in 'Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role for Josh.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Actor Sharad Kapoor has been making headlines due to his struggle in finding work and stability, and his frail health condition.Sonu Sood metactor Sharad Kapoor on November 16, Monday. Sood was seen interacting with Kapoor in pictures captured by the paparazzi.As per media reports, Sood has arranged a medical team to treat Sharad's leg injury and ensured that he receives the necessary medical supplies.Recently, a video surfaced on social media where Kapoor was seen in a fragile physical and emotional state, where he spoke about giving away his four pet dogs.