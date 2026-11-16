Sonakshi Sinha's Cyber Offender Nabbed & Released

10:16

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal. Photograph: Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube





Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the accused around 10:11 am on Saturday, November 14, from the Jagatpuri police station in Delhi's Shahdara area . He was subsequently flown to Mumbai.



The Bandra police produced the accused before a magistrate and requested three days of police custody to recover the electronic device allegedly used to create the fake images.



The court noted that investigators flew the accused directly to Mumbai without first presenting him before a magistrate in Delhi to obtain a transit remand, which is mandatory when arresting someone outside the investigating police's home state.



The magistrate ruled that the police failed to follow mandatory arrest procedures and safeguards under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.



The accused's lawyers opposed the custody plea, arguing that the police neither served proper notice nor clearly communicated the grounds for arrest. They also alleged the police acted in undue haste because the complainant is a celebrity.



Declaring the arrest unlawful due to the lack of satisfactory compliance with legal procedures, the Bandra court rejected the police's custody request and ordered the accused's immediate release.





-- SUBHASH K JHA

A Mumbai magistrate ordered the release of a Delhi-based man arrested in connection with circulating morphed photographs of actor, ruling that his arrest was illegal due to procedural lapses.Sonakshi lodged a complaint at Mumbai's Bandra police station on Friday, November 13, after discovering objectionable morphed pictures of herself being shared on social media.