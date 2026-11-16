Social reformer and India's first woman barrister born 160 years ago

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PHOTO: Cornelia Sorabji at the Braemar Gathering in 1924. Photograph: Kind courtesy Agence Rol/Wikimedia Commons

She initially backed India's call for independence but later felt self-rule for India was not a good idea, which cost her support for her social reform projects in India.





-- REDIFF NEWS

On Sunday November 15 was the 160th birth anniversary of Cornelia Sorabji. She was Mumbai University's first woman graduate, who then struggled to receive a scholarship to continue further studies in Britain.Feisty Sorabji was also the first woman from India to graduate from Oxford and thefrom Oxford too -- she did her Bachelor of Civil Law exam from Somerville College.Subsequently she went on to become India's first woman barrister too. And then a prominent social reformer.Sorabji wrote her LLB examination under Bombay University in 1897 and the pleader's examination of Allahabad High Court in 1899. But women were not allowed to practice law till 1923.Born in Nashik in 1866, which then was part of the Bombay Presidency, Cornelia was one of 10 children born Reverend Sorabji Karsedji, a Parsi who converted to Christianity and Franscina Ford. Her adoptive British grandmother was Lady Cornelia Maria Darling Ford.Both Indian and British influences marked her upbringing and her mother taught her the importance of social service and education for women.On her return to India she worked for the rights of women behind purdah, especially their legal rights, working in Bihar, Odisha, Bengal, Assam and helping some 600 women.Sorabji gave a very well-received eloquent speech in Lincoln's Inn in 1919 in support of the move to open the legal profession to women. When India allowed women to practice law, she started practicing in in Kolkata.After retirement she moved to Britain. The barrister wrote several books about her experiences.