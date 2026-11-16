Slow Horses Will End After 8th Season

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IMAGE: Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses





'I am shooting the last season!' Cooke exclaimed.



'I think that's what we've been told and it definitely feels like we are ending.'



Series 6 began streaming on Apple from September 16. Series 7 will stream next year. Series 8 will stream in 2028.



For the legion of devotees of the smelly, farty, drunk Jackson Lamb, the boss of Slough House, where Slow Horses is set, there will be huge heartbreak when Lamb is bumped off.



Sigh.





-- REDIFF MOVIES

Jackson Lamb Fans, Weep!, that addictive Apple TV show featuring a group of loser spies, will end after Season 8., who plays Sid Baker on the series based on's thrillers, spilt the beans in an interview to, London, newspaper.