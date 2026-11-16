Sharvari's Jugalbandhi With Bhagyashree

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Sharvari with Bhagyashree, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @Sharvari

Sharvari wowed everyone with her jugalbandhi dance with Bhagyashree to promote her latest movie, Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya.



Sharvari posted a video of her dancing with Bhagyashree, who was the heroine of Barjatya's directorial debut Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989.



'It's the most special feeling to share this little moment full of prem with Bhagyashree ma'am, one of the most iconic Rajshri heroines. Grateful for your kindness, love, and blessings! I will cherish this moment forever!' wrote Sharvari.



She concluded with a popular dialogue from Maine Pyar Kiya: 'And because you taught generations ki 'Dosti ka ek usool hai, madam .. no sorry, no thank you'. So I'll just say I love you.'



Yeh Prem Mol Liya, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, releases in theatres on November 27.



Two weeks ago, Sharvari had danced with Madhuri Dixit to the title song of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Madhuri, of course, was also a Barjatya heroine; she starred in the production house's biggest money-spinner, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!



--REDIFF MOVIES