Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Sensex ends 512 points higher

Mon, 16 November 2026
Share:
17:37
image
Benchmark stock index Sensex climbed 512 points while Nifty settled near 25,300 on Monday following gains in financial, FMCG and oil & gas shares amid sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 82,104.79. During the day, it surged 719.2 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 82,311.65.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major winners.

Tata Steel, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Among BSE sectoral indices, Hospitals jumped 3.57 per cent, FMCG 1.35 per cent, Insurance 1.23 per cent, Consumer Durables 0.90 per cent, Private Banks index 0.84 per cent, Bankex 0.71 per cent and MidSmall Private Banks Quality Tilt 0.44 per cent. Metal declined 1.75 per cent, Capital Goods 1.50 per cent, Realty 1.15 per cent, Auto 1.29 per cent and Commodities 0.70 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex dropped 318.56 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 81,592.45. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong seeks SC nod to question CEC, submits 48 queries
LIVE! Cong seeks SC nod to question CEC, submits 48 queries

Terrorist behind CRPF attack in J-K's Kulgam killed
Terrorist behind CRPF attack in J-K's Kulgam killed

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district engaged in an encounter with terrorists, resulting in one terrorist killed and another trapped. The operation follows an attack last week where three CRPF personnel were injured, and...

Microsoft Massive Outage: What Went Wrong
Microsoft Massive Outage: What Went Wrong

Microsoft attributed the outage to several servers becoming unexpectedly unavailable under elevated load, not increased traffic

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Fadnavis urges Shah to expedite probe
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Fadnavis urges Shah to expedite probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the investigation into the plane crash that killed former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Fadnavis emphasised the need to address public questions and...

'Are Muslims Against Ram?'
'Are Muslims Against Ram?'

'I do not know how Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party think that Muslims will be hurt or they will be alienated if he goes to temples.'