Sensex ends 512 points higher

17:37

Benchmark stock index Sensex climbed 512 points while Nifty settled near 25,300 on Monday following gains in financial, FMCG and oil & gas shares amid sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 82,104.79. During the day, it surged 719.2 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 82,311.65.





From the Sensex pack, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major winners.





Tata Steel, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.





Among BSE sectoral indices, Hospitals jumped 3.57 per cent, FMCG 1.35 per cent, Insurance 1.23 per cent, Consumer Durables 0.90 per cent, Private Banks index 0.84 per cent, Bankex 0.71 per cent and MidSmall Private Banks Quality Tilt 0.44 per cent. Metal declined 1.75 per cent, Capital Goods 1.50 per cent, Realty 1.15 per cent, Auto 1.29 per cent and Commodities 0.70 per cent.





On Friday, the Sensex dropped 318.56 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 81,592.45.



