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Russell Brand's wife speaks up first time after rape conviction against him

Mon, 16 November 2026
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11:57
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Following his London criminal trial, former actor-comedian Russell Brand and his wife, Laura Gallacher have finally addressed Brand's 10-and-half-year prison sentence. Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Gallacher posted a video on YouTube, quoted by Variety, stating that they trust God's plan. She said that it is painful and will take time to get used to as she does not have her companion with her. 

She revealed that Brand was doing okay and she spoke to him.

Gallacher read a message from Brand where he denied being guilty, and said "Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening."

Later in their Sunday Service with the Brands series, brand said that media was covering his trial like a 'football match'. 

Judge Joel Bennathan at London's Southwark Crown Court delivered the sentence to Brand for 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault. 

As per a Dedline report, Bennathan described him as a 'sexual predator' and that his fame protected him until 2023 until Channel 4 and The Times of London published allegations about his behaviour.

Brand, however, has maintained he is innocent.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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