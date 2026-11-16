Rupee rises 27 paise to close at 93.92 against US dollar

18:29





During intra-day trade, it hit a high of 93.91 and a low of 94.25. The local unit settled at 93.92 (provisional), higher by 27 paise from its previous close.



On Friday, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 94.19 against the dollar.

The rupee appreciated by 27 paise to close at 93.92 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by foreign fund inflows, a surge in domestic markets and softening crude oil prices.Forex traders said the rupee snapped its two-day declining trend on a stellar rally in domestic markets and fresh foreign inflows. However, rising US Treasury yields and a firm dollar in overseas markets capped sharp gains.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.22 against the dollar.