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Rs 20 lakh compensation to kin of woman killed in elephant attack

Mon, 16 November 2026
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12:50
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
65-year-old Jayamma was out grazing cattle in an abandoned agricultural field in Belur taluk in Karnataka on November 14, when a wild elephant attacked her, killing her on the spot. 

Her death triggered protests by locals who blamed the forest department for negligence.

In its defence the forest department stated that it had warned villagers about elephant movement in the area, in the morning and again around noon on Saturday. 

Jayamma and her husband of Choudahalli village were also warned personally by the jurisdictional fange forest officer (RFO) of wild elephants in the area.

The elephant task force (ETF) and forest department officials reached the spot to manage the situation; however, the locals refused to shift the body for further procedures, insisting on a visit by the district minister and the local MLA.

Senior officials later assured the locals that preventive measures against human-elephant conflict will be taken, after which the villagers called off their protest.

Authorities provided a compensation cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the family, and the government will give a pension of Rs 4,000 per month for five years to Jayamma's dependents. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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