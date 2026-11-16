Rs 20 lakh compensation to kin of woman killed in elephant attack

12:50

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI

65-year-old Jayamma was out grazing cattle in an abandoned agricultural field in Belur taluk in Karnataka on November 14, when a wild elephant attacked her, killing her on the spot.





Her death triggered protests by locals who blamed the forest department for negligence.



In its defence the forest department stated that it had warned villagers about elephant movement in the area, in the morning and again around noon on Saturday.



