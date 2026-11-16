Robert Pattinson Is The Next James Bond

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IMAGE: Robert Pattinson, left, will replace Daniel Craig, right, as 007.

British actor Robert Pattinson has been named as the new James Bond, stepping into the coveted role of the world's most famous fictional spy., AFP reported minutes ago 'Amazon MGM Studios have announced that Robert Pattinson will take on the iconic role of James Bond in the studio's highly anticipated film, ushering in a new era for one of cinema's most celebrated characters,' the studio said on the

http://

007.com web site.



