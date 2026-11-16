Release Date Confirmed For Akshay's Alien Film Samuk

12:53

Akshay Kumar in Samuk





Touted as a sci-fi action flick, it features Akshay as a commando forced to take on a murderous alien, with the premise possibly drawing inspiration from Arnold Schwarzenegger's cult hit Predator.



The film also stars Rukmini Maitr, Raja Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Banita Sandhu, Sushant Singh and Swanand Kirkire. The team recently completed a lengthy schedule in the UK, with the final leg of the shoot having commenced in Mumbai.





--REDIFF MOVIES

is reuniting with Directorfor, whose release date was recently confirmed by the actor with a brief teaser. The film is set to arrive in theatres on May 28, 2027.The actor previously collaborated with Shah onandpromises to be a very different experience.