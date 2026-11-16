Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Beats Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

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The second part of Ramayana is set to arrive two years from now on Diwali 2028.



-- REDIFF MOVIES

This year's mega Diwali release Ramayana is making its presence felt at the box office, adding another impressive milestone to its theatrical run.Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the mythological epic has surpassed Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in second-Sunday collections.As reported by trade web site Sacnilk, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial earned an estimated Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million) net in India on November 15, its 11th day in theatres. This puts it ahead of Dhurandhar 2, which had collected Rs 68.10 crore (Rs 681 million) on its second Sunday.Coupled with the first 10-days collection, the film's worldwide earnings have also climbed to an estimated Rs 1,384.50 crore (Rs 13.84 billion), taking it past the original Dhurandhar, which finished its worldwide run at approximately Rs 1,307.35 crore (Rs 13.07 billion).With Rs 760.60 crore (Rs 7.6 billion) in domestic net collections and Rs 475.50 crore (Rs 4.76 billion) from overseas markets, Ramayana: Part 1 has secured a place among India's highest-grossing films of all time.