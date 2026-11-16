Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Punjab tourist fined Rs 5,000 for drinking in public, creating ruckus in McLeodganj

Mon, 16 November 2026
Share:
20:24
File image
File image
A tourist from Punjab was fined Rs 5,000 for allegedly consuming alcohol at a public place and creating a disturbance at McLeodganj Chowk in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when a police team on routine patrol spotted a man allegedly consuming alcohol in public with his family at McLeodganj Chowk, one of the busiest locations in the popular tourist destination.

When the police personnel approached him and questioned him about drinking in a public place, he allegedly became agitated and argued with them, creating a commotion, the police said.

His behaviour attracted a crowd, disrupted traffic movement and obstructed the police personnel from discharging their official duties, they added.

The man was taken to McLeodganj police station for further proceedings, where he was identified as Gurtej Singh, a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, the police said.

Action was initiated against him under Section 114 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007, and a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed. He was released after the fine was paid, with a warning against repeating such behaviour.

Kangra superintendent of police Kulbhushan Verma said action had been taken against the tourist for consuming alcohol in public and creating a disturbance.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi most polluted among 24 state and UT capitals
LIVE! Delhi most polluted among 24 state and UT capitals

CRPF gathers vital clues on Kulgam attackers; hunt intensified
CRPF gathers vital clues on Kulgam attackers; hunt intensified

A senior CRPF officer stated that vital clues have been gathered regarding the identities of terrorists responsible for last week's attack on a CRPF post in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Operations are ongoing to track them down. The...

Sonia Gandhi breaks silence on who persuaded her to write memoir
Sonia Gandhi breaks silence on who persuaded her to write memoir

Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, launched her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love', explaining her motivation to correct inaccuracies written about her family. She shared that writing about the...

What I Liked About Belonging. And What I Didn't
What I Liked About Belonging. And What I Didn't

From an Italian childhood to the heart of India's most consequential political family, Sonia Gandhi's memoir explores how we make a home, what we lose in the making, and what belonging demands of us.

'Pak ship suffered heavier damage after INS Kolkata collision'
'Pak ship suffered heavier damage after INS Kolkata collision'

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Monday said a Pakistani Navy vessel suffered significantly more damage than an Indian ship following a collision in the North Arabian Sea in September, adding that the Pakistani...