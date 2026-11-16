Punjab tourist fined Rs 5,000 for drinking in public, creating ruckus in McLeodganj

20:24

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A tourist from Punjab was fined Rs 5,000 for allegedly consuming alcohol at a public place and creating a disturbance at McLeodganj Chowk in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, the police said on Monday.



The incident took place on Sunday evening when a police team on routine patrol spotted a man allegedly consuming alcohol in public with his family at McLeodganj Chowk, one of the busiest locations in the popular tourist destination.



When the police personnel approached him and questioned him about drinking in a public place, he allegedly became agitated and argued with them, creating a commotion, the police said.



His behaviour attracted a crowd, disrupted traffic movement and obstructed the police personnel from discharging their official duties, they added.



The man was taken to McLeodganj police station for further proceedings, where he was identified as Gurtej Singh, a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, the police said.



Action was initiated against him under Section 114 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007, and a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed. He was released after the fine was paid, with a warning against repeating such behaviour.



Kangra superintendent of police Kulbhushan Verma said action had been taken against the tourist for consuming alcohol in public and creating a disturbance.