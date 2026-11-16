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Prime accused in Kochi Mini Cooper crash that killed 3 released from Borstal School

Mon, 16 November 2026
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The prime accused in the Mini Cooper crash that killed three youngsters at Nedumbassery near Kochi last month was released from a Borstal School, a detention facility for young offenders, here on Monday, the police said.

Suhail Sajeev (19) was released in compliance with a Kerala High Court order granting bail to all four accused in the case on November 6.

The court had directed the release of the other three accused -- Ninav, Joyal Anto and Ameen Shah -- on the same day.

However, it ordered that Sajeev be released only after 10 days following objections raised by the police, who apprehended that his immediate release could affect the investigation.

Sajeev was released from the Borstal School on Monday afternoon.

His relatives, who had been waiting outside the institution, hurriedly took him away in a car as he came out.

The accident occurred on October 11 when a Mini Cooper driven by Sajeev rammed into a scooter carrying three youngsters, including two women, on the Nedumbassery airport road.

The police investigation found that Sajeev had allegedly consumed liquor at several bars before driving the car at high speed and causing the accident.

Police officials said the investigation was in its final stages and a chargesheet would be filed soon before the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

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