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Badrinath temple portal to shut for winter

Mon, 16 November 2026
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16:06
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
On November 16, Monday, portals to the Badrinath temple will shut for the winter season. All traditional rituals and prayers have been carried out to mark the end of the annual Char Dham Yatra for the winter at 9.37 pm.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that Panch Pujas have been performed as part of the temple's closing rituals.

The winter worship will be held at Pandukeshwar and the Narsingh Temple in Jyotirmath.

Approximately 23.5 lakh devotees visited Badrinath in 2026, while nearly 65 lakh pilgrims visited the four Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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