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PM Modi arrives in Manila to attend two key regional summits

Mon, 16 November 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in the Philippines to attend two key summits, aiming to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian and East Asian nations and to discuss regional and global challenges.

Modi will participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on Tuesday. He is there at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.

India's relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy and occupies a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday before embarking for Manila. 

MAHASAGAR -- which translates to Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions -- is India's expanded global maritime doctrine.

In his departure statement, Modi said he looks forward to working with fellow leaders at the ASEAN-India Summit to build on the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region. It has 11 members -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.

Modi said the East Asia Summit will provide an important platform for discussing regional and global challenges and that he will exchange views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The East Asia Summit is the premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region for dealing with issues relating to security and defence. Since its formation in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the ASEAN member states, the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia.

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