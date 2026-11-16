'Petulant tone, slouch like teenager': Biden's recall of Putin

11:43

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and United States President Joe Biden shake hands during their meeting at the Villa la Grange, Geneva, June 16, 2021. Pic: Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via Reuters

Former US President Joe Biden has characterised Russian President Vladimir Putin as behaving like a "teenager" during their meetings, while offering a mixed assessment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his new memoir, Promise Me, America.



According to excerpts from the memoir shared by The Wall Street Journal, Biden observed that Putin adopted a "petulant tone" and liked to "slouch during a meeting, feigning indifference, like a teenager".



Biden commended Zelenskyy's theatrical background, noting that it offered "very good training" for managing his responsibilities as Ukraine's wartime leader. Nevertheless, he conceded that their private conversations were occasionally tense.



The former American leader said that Zelenskyy "could be moody and stubborn in our private conversations, and not as grateful as I would have expected".



Biden additionally disclosed that associates working with US President Donald Trump approached him to sign a letter authorising representatives to negotiate directly with Putin. The request came after Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election but before his inauguration in January 2025.



Biden was president when Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. His administration provided substantial military and financial assistance to Kyiv, including a USD 500 million military aid package announced shortly before Trump assumed office.