Patients complain of rat bites in Rajasthan govt-run hospital

14:44

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash

A government hospital's management in Rajasthan's Pali has taken disciplinary action against the staff after finding out that dogs roam outside the wards. Patients have also alleged that they were bitten by rats.



Ward in-charge Tasneem Khatoon and nursing staff member Ramkesh Meena have been shifted to other wards by the hospital administration, which has initiated action to remove a Home Guard personnel and a helper for negligence.



On November 15, Sunday, patient Moti Singh and wife of another patient Haseena Bano alleged that rats bit their feet at night.



A video also surfaced on social media where a dog is seen roaming through hospital corridors, causing concern over hygiene and security of the hospital.



The hospital administration has assured that rodents will not be found in patient-care areas and that rat poison has bee placed at several locations.



-- REDIFF NEWS