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Panchayat 5 Fans Face Another Long Wait

Mon, 16 November 2026
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If you were hoping to return to Phulera before the year ends, there is some disappointing news. Panchayat Season 5 will not be arriving in 2026, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed.

The streaming platform announced the delay through a rather cheeky social media post. Featuring Durgesh Kumar as the ever-enterprising Banrakas, the post carried the message that the next season was 'imprisoned.'

It made the situation abundantly clear that the new season will not release this year.

The announcement comes as a disappointment, particularly after Season 5 was announced on July 7, 2025 by TVF and Amazon Prime Video, and re-confirmed during Prime Video's 2026 release slate event in Mumbai this March. There was a strong buzz that the show could potentially arrive around October or November.

There is no confirmed release date yet. For now, Phulera's residents will have to wait a little longer to return to our screens.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

 

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