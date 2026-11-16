Odisha: Tribal woman dies days after rape; accused on the run

16:27

A 45-year-old tribal woman, who was allegedly raped in Odisha's Keonjhar district on November 10, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, the police said on Monday.



The woman, a widow, had gone to a weekly market in the Telkoi police station area on November 10 but did not return home that day, they said.



The next day, her family found her in a critical condition near a bush close. She had visible injury marks on various parts of her body, they said.



"She was initially taken to the Telkoi Community Health Centre and later shifted to Keonjhar hospital as her condition deteriorated. She was subsequently referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where she died on Sunday night," a police officer said.



The police said some villagers had seen a local man accompanying the woman while she was returning from the market. He allegedly fled with his family the day after the incident.



The woman's family accused the man of raping her.