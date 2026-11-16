Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Odisha: Tribal woman dies days after rape; accused on the run

Mon, 16 November 2026
Share:
16:27
image
 A 45-year-old tribal woman, who was allegedly raped in Odisha's Keonjhar district on November 10, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, the police said on Monday.

The woman, a widow, had gone to a weekly market in the Telkoi police station area on November 10 but did not return home that day, they said.

The next day, her family found her in a critical condition near a bush close. She had visible injury marks on various parts of her body, they said.

"She was initially taken to the Telkoi Community Health Centre and later shifted to Keonjhar hospital as her condition deteriorated. She was subsequently referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where she died on Sunday night," a police officer said.

The police said some villagers had seen a local man accompanying the woman while she was returning from the market. He allegedly fled with his family the day after the incident.

The woman's family accused the man of raping her.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Ye sab galat hai': CDS dismisses Agnipath rollback claims
LIVE! 'Ye sab galat hai': CDS dismisses Agnipath rollback claims

Terrorist behind CRPF attack in J-K's Kulgam killed
Terrorist behind CRPF attack in J-K's Kulgam killed

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district engaged in an encounter with terrorists, resulting in one terrorist killed and another trapped. The operation follows an attack last week where three CRPF personnel were injured, and...

SC suspends sentence, grants bail to 2 Bilkis Bano convicts
SC suspends sentence, grants bail to 2 Bilkis Bano convicts

The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences and granted bail to two convicts, Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya, in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case from the 2002 Gujarat riots. The court cited their incarceration...

'Million-dollar missile vs $3000 drone': CDS on future wars
'Million-dollar missile vs $3000 drone': CDS on future wars

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani highlighted on Monday how artificial intelligence, satellite-based intelligence, and mass-produced drones are fundamentally altering modern warfare. He warned that the entire geographical...

Don't lecture India: Meloni ally slams Italian leader's remark
Don't lecture India: Meloni ally slams Italian leader's remark

An Italian political leader's criticism of India's ruling BJP at a recent event in Hyderabad has sparked controversy in Italy. Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists, supported Rahul Gandhi's campaign...