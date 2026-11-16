Notorious Drug Smuggler Dies

13:22

Mexican police outside a hospital after the death Felix Gallardo in Guadalajara, Mexico. Photo: Michelle Freyria/Reuters





-- REDIFF NEWS

one of the world's biggest drug smugglers who founded Mexico's Guadalajara Cartel -- known as 'Boss of Bosses', and transformed the global cocaine trade -- died in Mexico on November 15.He died of multiple organ failure in hospital where he had been moved from prison two days earlier.Gallardo formed partnerships with Colombian Pablo Escobar's Medellín Cartel, and was the kingpin of the 'cocaine boom' of the 1980s. He formulated a system of illegal drug trafficking that continues till dateAlmost 80 % of all cocaine making its way into the US came through the Medellín cartel at one time. The key man behind this smuggling network was Félix Gallardo, reported theGallardo's illegal drug cartel had a big influence on Mexican politics and controlled the police force and state governors at one point, according to theThe US launched a massive manhunt for Gallardo after the torture and murder of a US DAE agent. Gallardo was captured and imprisoned in Mexico since 1989.The Netflix serieswas based on his story.