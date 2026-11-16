Mumbai Gets A Taste Of Canada!

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Rakul Singh, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @jackkybhagnani/X

Actor Rakul Singh and husband Jackky Bhagnani have brought the Canadian coffee brand Blenz Coffee to Mumbai, adding to the city's ever-growing café culture.



Taking to his X account, Jackky posted a video of their first outlet opening in Versova, northwest Mumbai.



'We are thrilled to announce that we are officially open and ready to welcome everyone with open hearts! We had the best time with our folks, and you should grab your gang and pour them the best coffee in town! Trust me, Blenz Coffee is the spot for your weekend plans!' Jackky wrote on X.



Founded in Canada in 1992, Blenz is known for its coffee, specialty beverages, iced drinks and café experience.



-- REDIFF MOVIES

