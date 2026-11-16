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Mumbai angle to Rs 12 crore MP jewelry heist

Mon, 16 November 2026
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13:28
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay
A seven-member gang broke into a jewellery showroom by drilling a hole into the rear wall of the Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery showroom in Bargawan and stole valuables worth Rs 12 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Katni.

Police officials informed that on November 12, they cut open a safe using a gas cutter. Tools like gas cutter, an oxygen cylinder and a domestic LPG cylinder used for the burglary were purchased in Katni while screwdrivers and spanners were bought from Mumbai.

The police has arrested one suspect, Badruddin Shah (48) of Sahibganj in Jharkhand, who has been remanded to 8-day custody. He was held through mobile phone location tracking and CCTV footage.

No stolen valuables have been recovered from Shah as he claims he did not receive any share of the loot. 

The gang split up after the crime, and the police have identified the other six members. 

Police officials have fanned out across Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to arrest the other suspects. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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